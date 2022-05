The Lady Hornets face Georgetown Friday with their season and a spot in the state tournament on the line.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets' softball team needed a remarkable comeback just to get to the region final, and now they need just one more win to reach program history.

#8 Flour Bluff has never been to the state softball tournament, but can achieve that milestone with a win over #4 Georgetown Friday in a one-game, winner-take-all.