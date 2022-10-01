Coastal Bend districts see some shakeups on UIL Realignment Day

It was a cookie cutter day for the 5A schools while the smaller schools saw some surprises.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UIL Realignment Day 2022 brought some surprises for some and met expectations for others with the announcements of the new district for football and some of the other sports.

All went as expected for the Class 5A teams with the CCISDs staying with the Victoria schools in 5A-Div. I and Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland heading down with the Valley in 5A-Div. II.

Class 4A brought some surprises with Calallen and Tuloso-Midway heading down south to the Valley with rival Alice and also Kingsville King. Rockport-Fulton is headed more north with Beeville Jones, Port Lavaca and some San Antonio area schools.

Class 3A saw the London Pirates getting a step up in competition with heading up north to face region powers Edna and Vanderbilt Industrial.

However, the biggest stunner of the day was the perennially top-ranked teams in Class 2A Refugio and Shiner being grouped back together in a district for the first time sine 2017. The two have met in the state quarterfinal the last three years and have the last three state titles between them (Refugio - '19, Shiner - '20, '21).

Here are the football districts:

DISTRICT 14-5A DIV. I:

CC Carroll

CC King

CC Miller

CC Moody

CC Ray

CC Veterans Memorial

Victoria East

Victoria West

DISTRICT 15-5A DIV. II:

Flour Bluff

Gregory-Portland

Brownsville Porter

Edcouch-Elsa

Mercedes

Pharr Valley View

DISTRICT 15-4A DIV. I:

Beeville Jones

Rockport-Fulton

Floresville

La Vernia

Pleasanton

Port Lavaca Calhoun

DISTRICT 16-4A DIV. I:

Alice

Calallen

Kingsville King

Tuloso-Midway

Hidalgo

La Feria

Zapata

DISTRICT 15-4A DIV. II:

Ingleside

Orange Grove

Robstown

Sinton

West Oso

DISTRICT 16-4A DIV. II:

Bishop

Port Isabel

Raymondville

Rio Grande City Grulla

DISTRICT 15-3A DIV. I:

Aransas Pass

London

Mathis

Edna

Goliad

Palacios

Vanderbilt Industrial