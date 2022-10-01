Coastal Bend districts see some shakeups on UIL Realignment Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UIL Realignment Day 2022 brought some surprises for some and met expectations for others with the announcements of the new district for football and some of the other sports.
All went as expected for the Class 5A teams with the CCISDs staying with the Victoria schools in 5A-Div. I and Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland heading down with the Valley in 5A-Div. II.
Class 4A brought some surprises with Calallen and Tuloso-Midway heading down south to the Valley with rival Alice and also Kingsville King. Rockport-Fulton is headed more north with Beeville Jones, Port Lavaca and some San Antonio area schools.
Class 3A saw the London Pirates getting a step up in competition with heading up north to face region powers Edna and Vanderbilt Industrial.
However, the biggest stunner of the day was the perennially top-ranked teams in Class 2A Refugio and Shiner being grouped back together in a district for the first time sine 2017. The two have met in the state quarterfinal the last three years and have the last three state titles between them (Refugio - '19, Shiner - '20, '21).
Here are the football districts:
DISTRICT 14-5A DIV. I:
CC Carroll
CC King
CC Miller
CC Moody
CC Ray
CC Veterans Memorial
Victoria East
Victoria West
DISTRICT 15-5A DIV. II:
Flour Bluff
Gregory-Portland
Brownsville Porter
Edcouch-Elsa
Mercedes
Pharr Valley View
DISTRICT 15-4A DIV. I:
Beeville Jones
Rockport-Fulton
Floresville
La Vernia
Pleasanton
Port Lavaca Calhoun
DISTRICT 16-4A DIV. I:
Alice
Calallen
Kingsville King
Tuloso-Midway
Hidalgo
La Feria
Zapata
DISTRICT 15-4A DIV. II:
Ingleside
Orange Grove
Robstown
Sinton
West Oso
DISTRICT 16-4A DIV. II:
Bishop
Port Isabel
Raymondville
Rio Grande City Grulla
DISTRICT 15-3A DIV. I:
Aransas Pass
London
Mathis
Edna
Goliad
Palacios
Vanderbilt Industrial
DISTRICT 16-3A DIV. I:
Falfurrias
San Diego
Santa Gertrudis Academy
Lyford
Progreso
Rio Hondo