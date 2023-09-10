Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings see some changes in both the large school and small school polls with teams fighting to make the postseason as we head into Week 8.
LARGE SCHOOL POLL (5A/4A):
1) Miller (6-0; @ Moody Fri.)
2) Veterans Memorial (5-1; vs. Carroll Thurs.)
3) Gregory-Portland (5-1; vs. Edcouch-Elsa Fri.)
4) Calallen (5-1; @ Alice Fri.)
5) Ingleside (7-0; Bye)
OTHERS: Alice (4-1), Tuloso-Midway (6-1); Beeville Jones (5-1)
SMALL SCHOOL POLL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (6-1; Bye)
2) San Diego (4-1; vs. Lyford Fri.)
3) Freer (4-1; @ Premont Fri.)
4) London (4-2; @ Palacios)
5) Odem (4-2; vs. Hebbronville)
OTHERS: Three Rivers (4-3), Agua Dulce (4-2), Santa Gertrudis Academy (4-2)
WEEK 8 BLITZ "GAME OF THE WEEK":
Calallen (5-1) at Alice (4-1) - Fri. 7:30 PM