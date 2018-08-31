CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Week one of the Blitz is in the books. Catch up on all the Friday night lights action by watching our highlights below.
A block includes highlights of:
- Calallen's 28-21 win over San Benito
- Flour Bluff's 33-28 win over PSJA
- Beeville Jones' 65-18 win over King
- East Central's 42-25 win over Ray
Link to A Block: http://www.kiiitv.com/sports/high-school/friday-night-sports-blitz/blitz-week-1-a-block/590175508
B block includes highlights of:
- Laredo Alexander's 22-6 win over Alice
- Tuloso-Midway's 7-3 win over Kingsville King
Link to B block: http://www.kiiitv.com/sports/high-school/friday-night-sports-blitz/blitz-week-1-b-block/590177721
C block includes highlights of:
- Monte Alto's 19-6 win over Premont
- Rockport-Fulton's 33-16 win over Aransas Pass
- Hebbronville's 68-14 win over Freer
- Veterans Memorial Marching Band halftime performance
Link to C block: http://www.kiiitv.com/sports/high-school/friday-night-sports-blitz/blitz-week-1-c-block/590179900
Our Week 1 "3Sports Blitz Play of the Week"
Link to Play of the Week: http://www.kiiitv.com/sports/high-school/friday-night-sports-blitz/blitz-week-1-play-of-the-week/590180437
Here are the scores from this week's games.