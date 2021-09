CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The state-ranked Gregory-Portland Ladycats took care of business on the home court Friday, sweeping Veterans Memorial 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-15).

The Ladycats (28-7, 8-0) left no doubt who was the team to beat in District 29-5A, jumping out to a two game district lead over the Eagles (17-14, 6-2).