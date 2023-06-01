Santa Gertrudis Academy falls in 3A Softball Championship

The Lady Lions couldn't get the key hit in a title game loss to Coahoma.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions proved they belonged on the big stage Thursday in Austin, but the big hit never came in a 4-2 loss to Coahoma in the 3A State Championship.

The Lady Lions fell behind in the 4th, but came back with the game-tying single in the 5th on a two-out RBI single from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi commit Taylor Reyes.

Coahoma would take a 2-1 going to the bottom of the 6th, but SGA would battle back again to get multiple runners in scoring position. A two-out hot shot to third by Hannah Perales was ruled foul, with the umpires saying the third baseman never touched it. Perales would then ground out following that key call.

The Bulldogettes' star player Hannah Wells would then put the game away with a two-run homer to center to make it 4-1. SGA would get a two-out RBI single from Izzy De Los Santos before a flyout ended it.