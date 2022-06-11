Reports: 3-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander headed to the Mets

Last month, Verlander declined a $25 million option from the Astros five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to confirm the deal. Jon Heyman with the MLB Network reports that the deal is for two years and is worth $86 million.

Last month, Verlander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.

The 39-year-old right-hander also picked up his third Cy Young Award after receiving all 30 first-place votes, making him the unanimous winner over other finalists. He is the 11th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to win the award three times. He also won with the Detroit Tigers in 2011, the same year he was also named the American League MVP, and in 2019 with the Astros. He's the first Astros pitcher to win multiple Cy Young Awards.

RELATED:

During the Astros championship run, Verlander got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia.

Verlander played for Detroit from 2005 until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He agreed to a $66 million contract covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.

After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with Houston for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option. He went 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA in 28 starts, then was 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in four postseason outings. He is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons.