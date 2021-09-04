Islanders introduce Lutz as new MBB coach

Lutz is the fourth coach in the history of TAMU-CC men's basketball.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi made it official Thursday, introducing Steve Lutz as the next men's basketball coach to replace the retired Willis Wilson.

Lutz is the fourth coach in Islanders' history and is a first-time head coach at the Division I level. The San Antonio native made several assistant coaching stops in 26 years including most recently at Purdue.

