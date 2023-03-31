What time are the Final Four games being played?

You can watch the Final Four games on CBS, which in Houston is KHOU 11!

HOUSTON — It's game day for the last four men's college basketball teams remaining will compete to see who moves on to play in the NCAA Championship.

What has arguably been one of the most jaw-dropping March Madness series has ended with the Florida Atlantic Owls, the San Diego State Aztecs, the University of Connecticut Huskies and the University of Miami Hurricanes.

What times are the Final Four games being played in Houston?

The match-up between Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will happen first. That game tips off inside NRG Stadium at 5:09 p.m. CT.

The match-up between UConn and Miami will start at 7:49 p.m. CT.

What channel is the Final Four on?

You can watch both games live on CBS, which in Houston is KHOU 11!

The winners in both of those games will head to the NCAA Championship which will happen Monday at 8:20 p.m. CT, according to NCAA.com.

You can also catch the championship game live on CBS/KHOU 11.