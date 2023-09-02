What's the highest scoring Super Bowl?

The record for highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history has stood for nearly 3 decades.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — With the offense ruling so far in this Super Bowl, many fans are wondering if we could be on our way to a historic result.

According to Google Trends, during the first two quarters of the 2023 Super Bowl there was a spike in search traffic for "highest scoring Super Bowl."

What was the highest scoring Super Bowl?

The highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history was Super Bowl 29, which took place in 1995. It featured the San Francisco 49ers beating the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, for a record 75 total points.

Super Bowl 52, which took place in 2018, nearly broke the record for highest-scoring Super Bowl. In that matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, for 74 total points - one shy of the record.

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted little time taking a lead this year.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an efficient opening drive that traveled 75 yards on 11 plays. DeVonta Smith was Hurts’ favorite target on the drive, catching three passes for 41 yards.

The Eagles are the first team to take the opening kickoff in the Super Bowl and drive for a touchdown on offense since Super Bowl 32 when the Green Bay Packers did it against the Denver Broncos 25 years ago.

The Chicago Bears also scored on Devin Hester’s kickoff return for a TD in Super Bowl 41.