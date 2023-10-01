JJ Watt to be inducted into Texans Ring of Honor today

Watt will become the third person in franchise history to receive the honor. It'll happen during the Steelers-Texans game, which you can see on KHOU 11 at noon!

Today, J.J. Watt -- one of the greatest players to ever wear an NFL uniform and a larger-than-life figure both on and off the field – will be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor. He be honored during the Steelers-Texans game at NRG Stadium, which will feature the team that drafted him hosting the team his brother, TJ Watt, plays for.

Watt played 10 seasons in Houston and was a force both on and off the field. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt’s career included 114.5 sacks and 448 solo tackles. He also had two interceptions and seven touchdowns! But it’s been what he’s done off the field that completes the legend of JJ Watt.

After Hurricane Harvey, Watt created a fundraiser to help after the Houston area was devastated, starting with $100,000 of his own money and a goal of doubling that. By the end, his efforts raised more than $14 million and his foundation said it went to rebuild and clean more than 1,000 homes and rebuild close to 1,000 childcare centers.

After the Santa Fe High School mass shootings, Watt offered to pay for the funeral expenses for the ten people, mostly students, who died. And there were also the countless visits to sick children, including one at Texas Children’s Hospital on the day before his induction into the Ring of Honor.

What is the Texans Ring of Honor?

According to the Texans the Ring of Honor represents people who have been pivotal to the organization’s success. It was started on Nov. 19, 2017 with the induction of star wide receiver Andre Johnson. Johnson and Bob McNair – the late owner who brought football back to Houston – are the only two members.

As for qualifications, the team said anyone in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is automatically inducted. The person must be retired. Other qualification include Pro Bowl invitations, team records and achievements on and off the field.

