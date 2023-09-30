JJ Watt surprises patients at Texas Children's Hospital ahead of Ring of Honor induction

The retired football player requested to come to the hospital to pass out goodies and chat with patients.

HOUSTON — JJ Watt is in town ahead of his Ring of Honor induction, but before the big ceremony, the Houston Texans legend stopped at some of his old stomping grounds -- one of them being Texas Children's Hospital.

The retired football player requested to come to the hospital to pass out goodies and chat with patients in the Cardiology Patient Care Unit of the hospital's Heart Center.

In a news release sent out Saturday, Texas Children's Hospital noted the kids "showed him how they tackle their time in the hospital with brave attitudes and, of course--lots of heart."

See pictures of his visit below:

JJ Watt Ring of Honor ceremony

Sunday is going to be super special for Houston Texans fans because future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during the Steelers game. It will be a full-circle moment for the first-round draft pick from Wisconsin who'd never been to Houston before he was drafted.

"I'm so excited to get back in front of you guys," Watt said in a video posted by the Texans.

Now retired, the star defensive lineman spent 10 seasons with the Texans where he was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year. It was his huge heart and actions off the field that forever endeared him to Houstonians and made him one of the most beloved athletes in Houston history.

For Watt, the feeling is mutual.

"Sunday is going to be a blast. NRG is gonna be rockin'!" Watt said. "I'm looking forward to just getting back in front of that crowd, having a great atmosphere, watching the boys fly around and play, and just feeling like I'm part of that H-Town family again. I miss you guys very, very much."