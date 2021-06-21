TAAF Games to return to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is set to host the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (or TAAF) Games from Thursday, July 29th through Sunday, August 1st.
The games were originally going to be held here last year for the first time since 2012 and 2013, but got pushed back a year due to COVID.
TAAF is in need of volunteers to help out. If interested, you can call the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation department at (361) 826-3460.
This year 13 different sports will be featured and range in ages from kids to adults depending on the sport:
Baseball
Beach Volleyball
Boxing
Disc Golf
Flag Football
Golf
Pickleball
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Track & Field
Water Polo
More information about the TAAF Gams can be found here on their website.