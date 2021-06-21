TAAF Games to return to Corpus Christi

Volunteers will be needed to help run the 13 different sports at the end of July and beginning of August.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is set to host the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (or TAAF) Games from Thursday, July 29th through Sunday, August 1st.

The games were originally going to be held here last year for the first time since 2012 and 2013, but got pushed back a year due to COVID.

TAAF is in need of volunteers to help out. If interested, you can call the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation department at (361) 826-3460.

This year 13 different sports will be featured and range in ages from kids to adults depending on the sport:

Baseball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Disc Golf

Flag Football

Golf

Pickleball

Soccer

Softball

Swimming

Tennis

Track & Field

Water Polo