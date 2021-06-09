Incredible 'ring of fire' moment seen in Cleveland during annular solar eclipse

Did you see it?

OHIO, USA — Who took a bite out of the sun? It was the moon!

WHERE DID IT HAPPEN?

An annular solar eclipse -- also known as the "ring of fire" -- was seen across the northern hemisphere on Thursday morning as the moon blocked out a majority of the sun. The best places to see the eclipse were Canada, the North Pole and Russia. Parts of the United States -- including Northeast Ohio -- also saw a chunk of the sun blocked at sunrise on June 10, 2021. Here is the map of how much of the sun was blocked in the morning.

We also streamed live video of the eclipse as it happened over downtown Cleveland, which you can watch in the player below:

The darker shades of red indicate more of the sun being hidden by the moon. The farther north and east you live in the USA, the better view you had. For most Americans included, this took place right during sunrise, lasting only a few minutes (yellow-orange) to roughly an hour (dark red).

Here is a closer view of the southeastern Great Lakes.

WHAT IS AN ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE?

Essentially an eclipse is when the moon briefly casts a shadow on the Earth as it passes between the sun and our planet. There are three types of solar eclipses: total, partial, annular.

Total - This is when the sun is completely blocked out by the moon. The sky gets dark as if it were night time. You may even hear crickets and see nocturnal animals wake up. You will be able to see the sun's corona extending out into the sky. Once this occurs, this is the only time you can look up at the sun without any eye protection.

Partial - This is when just a portion of the sun is blocked out by the moon to varying degrees -- small chunk or a majority. This happens outside the direct path of a total or annual eclipse. The US will only get a partial eclipse out of the upcoming annular eclipse as the main path (black shaded area) stays towards the north.

Annular - This is when the moon directly comes in line with the sun, but at it's farthest point of orbit. The moon appears to be just small enough that the outer edge of the sun is still visible. It looks like a "ring of fire."

TIMING FOR SPECIFIC CITIES (June 10, 2021)

CLEVELAND (EDT)

- Sunrise 5:52 AM

- Maximum eclipse 5:55 AM

- End of partial eclipse 6:35 AM

NEW YORK CITY (EDT)

- Sunrise 5:24 AM

- Maximum eclipse 5:32 AM

- End of partial eclipse 6:30 AM

CHICAGO (CDT)

- Sunrise 5:15 AM

- Maximum eclipse 5:18 AM

- End of partial eclipse 5:39 AM

BUFFALO (EDT)

- Sunrise 5:36 AM

- Maximum eclipse 5:39 AM

- End of partial eclipse 6:36 AM

BOSTON (EDT)

- Sunrise 5:07 AM

- Maximum eclipse 5:33 AM

- End of partial eclipse 6:32 AM

For more on the solar eclipse, tap HERE.

NASA also streamed the eclipse in the player below: