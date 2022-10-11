USS Lexington gets into the spirit of spooky season with "Haunting on the Blue Ghost"

This year's "Haunting on the Blue Ghost" returns to show that at sea, no one can hear you scream.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's October, and that means it's spooky season!

The USS Lexington Museum is already rumored to be haunted, but the ex-aircraft carrier is set to take its fright up a level with its yearly “Haunting on the Blue Ghost,” the largest haunted house in South Texas.

The Coastal Bend’s bravest souls are invited to take a terrifying tour below the Blue Ghost’s deck every Friday and Saturday leading up to Halloween Eve and Halloween.

The nautical haunted house will give guests access to never-before-seen parts of the ship, as well as plenty of scares, screams and spooky things.

"I was surprised, first off, at how authentic, how much work went into it,” said USS Lexington Executive Director Steve Banta. “This partner that we have that actually does the haunted house itself, they really take their time and make sure that it’s done very well, very classy and spooky.”

While all are welcome to explore the haunted house, the Lexington’s staff warns of the narrow passageways and close quarters of the ship’s lower decks. With that in mind, the experience is not recommended for people with claustrophobia, panic disorders or mobility concerns.

Staff also recommends that guests wear comfortable shoes and clothing, as guests will need to climb ladders and walk extensively in order to participate.