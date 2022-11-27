Time to 'Share Your Christmas!' What's new, how to give and who benefits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 35th year in a row, the Share Your Christmas food drive is back to fill the bellies and hearts of those in need.

Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank Bea Hanson joined us live to share all the details of this year's momentous Share Your Christmas food drive as they introduce the new online donation feature on their website.

"We want to revive Share Your Christmas because this is a very special time when everybody in the community can participate and make a difference in the lives of those that are in need," said Hanson. "Not only are we giving these people the opportunity to have a celebration for Christmas, we are giving them hope."