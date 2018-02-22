Souper Bowl returns to the Art Center of Corpus Christi Feb. 16

This year's Souper Bowl will feature the best soups from over a dozen of the Coastal Bend's favorite restaurants, such as Hester's Cafe, Katz 21 and Taste at 555.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever wanted the chance to flex on the Dallas Cowboys, here it is: you are invited to go to the 2023 Souper Bowl!

Art Center of Corpus Christi Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer-Sherman joined us live to dish out the details of the 2023 Souper Bowl, which now simmers back to life following a years-long hiatus.

Along with the chance to sample over a dozen soups from just as many restaurants, Souper Bowl attendees will also have the chance to take home a handmade, decorative ceramic bowl; additional bowls will also be available for purchase on-site.

According to Bluntzer-Sherman, the day's proceeds will be split evenly between the Art Center and the Coastal Bend Food Bank, their partner-in-brine for the event.

"Everyone's been missing it," said Bluntzer-Sherman. "It's a fabulous way to support two fabulous grassroots organizations in Corpus Christi: The Art Center and the Coastal Bend Food Bank."

The Souper Bowl is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Art Center's courtyard, come rain or shine. In the case of inclement weather, the use of heaters and other arrangements will be made so that attendees may continue to enjoy the event in comfort.