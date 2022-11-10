TAMUCC celebrates National Coming Out Day with "Coming Out Party"

The "Coming Out Party" was hosted by two student organizations at TAMUCC that hope to make their campus a more welcoming, inclusive environment.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is National Coming Out Day, a day that acknowledges the moment a member of the LGBTQIA+ community “comes out of the closet” to family, friends and the world.

Of course, it’s only fitting that the Island University celebrated this day with a “Coming Out Party!"

The Islander Cultural Alliance and the Islander Spectrum for Sexuality and Gender invited students to celebrate their truth with a “Coming Out Party" today at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The event was put on by the university to recognize the community of people that are working to ensure that the campus is an inclusive environment for students.

"This event helps to ease the transition of coming out by letting students know they are safe on campus and that this is a really safe space for them," Student Engagement Communications Specialist Gabriella Bidwell said of the “Coming Out Party."