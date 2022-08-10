After being pushed back for two years: LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade is back

The fun began downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pride parade was back in action after being pushed back for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic.

The mission of the parade is to honor the LGBTGIA+ community. The fun started downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.

Lisa Perry with Board of Directors of Pride CC spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's amazing to have this parade back after two years, to see all these have people coming together, it's just heartwarming to know that we are all out here for such an important cause."

The parade usually occurs in June during pride month but the increase of temperatures this past summer pushed the event back to October.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.