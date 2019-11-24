CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 3rd Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Christmas Village in the Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi is right around the corner.

On Saturday, November 30, starting at 12 p.m. to 12 a.m gourmet food trucks will gather on location, serving all of your food favorites.

Gather your family for an early Christmas Celebration because it is a night not to be missed.

Come fill your ears with Christmas music, and stomach's with great food. Santa's Elves Play Zone will include arts and crafts, tattoo art, and a petting zoo with miniature horses. You will be able to take your child’s photograph with Santa Claus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bring your shopping list, as this pre-Christmas event will offer a unique shopping experience with many vendors to get your Christmas shopping going.

There will also be a food truck decorating contest for families to see the lighted up and decked out food trucks.

Admission is free, and this is a pet and kid-friendly event.

Look for details for the 3rd Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Christmas Village at www.foodtruckfestivalcc.com

