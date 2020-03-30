CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tiffany and Gabriel Segura were supposed to have their big day on Saturday, March 28, 2020 but Covid-19 forced them to reschedule.

They were one of the first to resort to tech to help make their dream come true.

The happy couple plans to have a proper ceremony with family and friends later in August but could not wait to tie the knot.

They turned to their officiant and 3News anchor John-Thomas Kobos to seal the deal.

Behind the scene: the couple met with John-Thomas just before Nueces county and Corpus Christi officials issued a 'stay at home' order preventing them from hosting large gatherings. All John-Thomas needed them to do as they snuck away from their family Saturday was to utter a few required, legal words to make their special day even more memorable.

Congrats to the newly weds!