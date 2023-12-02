Tejano pride takes over with upcoming Johnny Herrera tribute concert, Pláticas Musicales

The catalog of Tejano artists that have covered Johnny Herrera's music includes the likes of Lucha Villa, Chelo Silva and even Selena Quintanilla.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Having Tejano pride isn't just about enjoying Tejano music; it's about appreciating the unique culture from which the music emerged and honoring the legacy of resilience shared between Mexican-American musicians.

Mike Chavez and Manuel Ayala joined us live to invite the public to a tribute concert that will honor the life and accomplishments of internationally-acclaimed Tejano composer Johnny Herrera.

Johnny Herrera, otherwise known as "El Maestro," gained notoriety during his life as a Tejano composer, whose work has been performed by the likes of Lucha Villa, Chelo Silva and even Selena Quintanilla. He also made a name for himself as a hybrid musician, performer, record producer and owner of the Tejano hotspot, the House of Music record store.

"We need to be recognized, and we need to be proud de la música y nosotros," Chavez said.

The tribute concert is set from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Ben F McDonald Library. The event is free to the public and open for all to learn about and enjoy Tejano music.

The tribute is part of an ongoing series called Manuel Ayala's Spring Pláticas Musicales, a season-long program of musical performances and discussions at the McDonald Library.