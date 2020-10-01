CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a unique art project that is catching the attention of beachgoers and Winter Texans alike near Horace Caldwell Pier on Mustang Island.

The bollards, those wooden posts that line part of the beach, have been "yarn bombed" -- there is a princess, cactus, a bumblebee, even a baby Yoda.

"I like it! It's kinda cool, makes you stop and look at all the different ones," said beachgoer Frankie Lopez.

The bollards near Horace Caldwell Pier are ready for winter. They are wrapped by colorful critters that seemingly popped up with the start of the new year.

"I do like the Yoda this year, and the snow people," artist Diana Vondra said.

The bollard family, as they're known, are turning plenty of heads. A majority of them were created by Vondra who is a Port Aransas resident.

"The more complicated ones take three or four days to make," Vondra said.

Vondra came up with the idea after seeing something similar during a trip to France.

"I love Port Aransas, and I love whimsical art. It just seemed like it was a way to give back to this community we've struggled through so many things in the last few years. It just seemed like we needed to smile and come together and enjoy," Vondra said.

After getting permission for the project Vondra made 80 of them four years ago.

This year, she is up to 150.

Vondra said each knitted cover is stapled to the bollards so they don't fly away.

She said she would love to get more people involved in making them. The circumference is 22 inches and the length is also 22 inches.

You can see the creative covers yourself until March.

