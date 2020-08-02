CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The Whooping Crane is one of the rarest birds in North America and we are fortunate to see this bird each winter at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge and surrounding areas.





Dr. Liz Smith, North America Program Director for International Crane Foundation and Texas Program Leader joined us on First Edition Weekend to discuss Wintering Whooping Cranes Expansion.

Standing 5 feet tall with a 7 ½ ft wingspan, whooping cranes mature at about 5 yrs old and mate for life, usually successfully raising one chick every few years and take care of their young the first year of its life. Whooping Cranes once covered many areas in North America. Now, the last wild, self-sustaining population breeds in Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada and migrates over 2,500 miles to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge here on the Texas coast. Unfortunately, their population hit an all-time low of just 15 birds in 1941 and they have since increased to about 500 birds.

Whooping cranes are still considered an Endangered Species They face similar challenges that made the species endangered in the first place, habitat loss and shootings.

How does a landowner make great habitat? Smith says they recently interviewed several landowners who currently have Whooping Cranes on their properties, and produced a brochure with six key management strategies. Keeping a good distance from Whooping Cranes is key, as they are very skittish around humans and can leave great habitat they depend upon. Providing fresh drinking water in ponds and swales, especially during droughts is essential to their health and survival, also managing brush in surrounding prairies, marking powerlines, educating your hunters, and many other strategies you can use to keep Whooping Cranes safe. You can contact Saving Cranes at TexasOutreach@savingcranes.org.

I understand there is a big celebration coming up all about our Whooping Cranes. The Port Aransas Whooping Crane Festival will be celebrating all wildlife in the Coastal Bend on 21-23 of this month.There will be plenty of field trip opportunities as well and a huge exhibit and information area.

