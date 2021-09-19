'Become a tourist in my own town' | Author says explore San Antonio for a staycation

If you are thinking about a trip in the Fall and on a budget, stay in the city and explore.

SAN ANTONIO — Even though Summer is in the rear view mirror, there is always time for a vacation or staycation for the Fall. Denise Richter says don't take a trip, stay in San Antonio and explore the city.

"I decided to become a tourist in my own town," she said. And take advantage of what San Antonio has to offer."

Richter wrote a book called: '100 Things To Do In San Antonio Before You Die.'

"We are fortunate to live a city that just has it all," she said. Instead of trying to keep on the beaten track, I try to get off the beaten track and really explore north, south, east, west all of San Antonio."

If you are thinking about a trip in the Fall and on a budget, Richter said to stay in the Alamo City. She said there is plenty to do.

"Go to the McNay Art Museum it is one of the most lovely museums in the United States," she said. "Also, I love the San Antonio Museum of Art they have a great American impressionist exhibit right now. The parks in San Antonio, the food, you have to take people to have breakfast tacos, take them to a mariachi mass."

Richter said she just went to River Walk and tried something out for the first time.

"Kayaking on the downtown River Walk, we had not done that before. And it is a wonderful duck side view of downtown San Antonio, very peaceful, very serene," she said.