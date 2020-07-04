NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Ms. Maria C. Gonzalez is a homemaker in San Diego, TX she saw a tutorial on Facebook and started sewing the masks just one week ago and has already made 80!

She originally made them for her daughter-in-law who travels to several rural communities for meals on wheels to keep her safe on the road.

"That is the reason I donated these," Gonzalez said. "They go to Sinton, Falfurrias, everywhere, so to me, I thought they had to be protected, a little bit, not as much but a little bit," Gonzalez said.

Maria has sent her masks as far as San Antonio, where her daughter works at the International Airport. She says she intends to continue making them as long as her supplies don't run out.

