'Party on the Yard' business booming during the coronavirus pandemic

Business is doing well, and at the same time, it's bringing joy to lots of families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As some businesses struggle during this pandemic, one local mom has found a way to make some extra cash. Her start up business is said to be booming and at the same time, it's bringing joy to lots of local families.

"I was just talking with co-workers, and thought extra money, extra income, I could do it," said Liz Flores.

When Liz Flores started 'Party on the Yard', she knew it would be something people would enjoy, but she didn't know just how fast business would actually take off.

"Yes, I was very surprised," said Flores.

Flores is helping families celebrate special moments amid the pandemic, namely birthday parties! The family doesn't even have to leave the comforts of home or risk going to the stores to buy the materials themselves.

Flores started setting up large party displays in the front yards of homes.

There are different themes, from mermaids for the girls to monster trucks for the boys.

She came up with the idea when looking for a way to celebrate her own son's birthday.

"When my son's second birthday was coming up I started looking around to see what I could do because of the pandemic and I called a few (other sign businesses), and they were all booked, months in advanced," said Flores.

She said the service allows folks to social distance all while recognizing their loved one's big day.

"With COVID, people can't have get-togethers, so why not just do the drive by and have a beautiful yard display," said Flores.

She's only been at it for two weeks now and she said her calendar is filling up fast.

Flores sets up the display the night before and picks up the yard signs 24 hours later.

"It's no contact with the customers. Payment is all electronic," Flores said.

Flores says she is happy she is able to help bring a little joy to others during an otherwise difficult time because of the pandemic.