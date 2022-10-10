$15,000 for 15 families: Uvalde VFD makes large donation to families of survivors

The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department gave families gift of their loved ones' safety the day of the tragedy. Now, they're giving 15 families the gift of $15,000 each.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department found a new calling in the wake of the tragedy that happened at Robb Elementary: raising funds for the surviving families.

And the purpose?

So these families can afford to stay home with their children as they continue to recover.

The fire department worked to identify injured students the day of the shooting, and eventually built relationships with 15 of the families they helped.

Since then, the fire department set out to raise more than $4,000 for each of those families. After word of the fundraiser got around, the total donations ballooned to $15,000 for each family.