Uvalde School Board to meet tonight to discuss superintendent's retirement

This meeting comes on the heels of a 10-day sit-in protest that resulted in the suspension of the entire UCISD police force.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just less than an hour, the Uvalde School Board is set to meet. This meeting comes after the district suspended its entire police force late last week.

The board will consider and take possible action regarding Superintendent Hal Harrell's retirement and transition.

On Friday, Uvalde families and friends ended their 10-day demonstration after a major announcement was made to suspend the entire UCISD Police Force.

Still, families and friends of those lost in the tragic Robb Elementary shooting say this is not enough.

"Nobody wins in this case. There's no winners. The children can't come home," said Jesse Rizo, uncle of shooting victim Jackie Cazares. "It's something called transparency and it's something called accountability, so we are pleased with this, but it's not over yet."