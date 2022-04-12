x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Season Of Giving

Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: New Beginnings Ministries in Aransas County

Rising inflation has caused the New Beginnings Ministries Food Pantry to see more and more people in Aransas County in need of food – especially seniors.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The season of giving is in full-swing, meaning it's time to introduce one of the many local organizations that you can help support in this year's Share Your Christmas food drive!

Lavita Rodriguez of the New Beginnings Ministries Food Pantry joined us live to talk about how the people of Rockport will benefit from this year's Share Your Christmas campaign held in partnership with the Corpus Christi Food Bank.

"We are so blessed to be able to have that partnership," Rodroiguez said. "If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be able to distribute the amount of food that we are able to distribute."

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out