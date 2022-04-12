Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: New Beginnings Ministries in Aransas County

Rising inflation has caused the New Beginnings Ministries Food Pantry to see more and more people in Aransas County in need of food – especially seniors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The season of giving is in full-swing, meaning it's time to introduce one of the many local organizations that you can help support in this year's Share Your Christmas food drive!

Lavita Rodriguez of the New Beginnings Ministries Food Pantry joined us live to talk about how the people of Rockport will benefit from this year's Share Your Christmas campaign held in partnership with the Corpus Christi Food Bank.