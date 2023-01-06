Pumpkin spice arrives at convenience store chain earlier than ever

7-Eleven is giving customers pumpkin to talk about.

DENVER — 7-Eleven is kicking off pumpkin spice season, beating rivals Starbucks and Dunkin in debuting its fall drink lineup.

The world’s largest convenience store brand said its autumn coffee flavors arrive starting Aug. 1.

7-Eleven has brought back its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Pie Coffee "earlier than ever before" to celebrate the unofficial start of fall.

The 7-Eleven seasonal coffee lineup includes:

Pumpkin Spice Latte Seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin flavored latte.

Pumpkin Pie Coffee Upgrade your traditional black coffee with a little bit of pumpkin…pie.

Pumpkin Syrup Double up on pumpkin by mixing in pumpkin-flavored syrup to your cup.



Starting Aug. 30, the Pumpkin Muffin and the limited-time Apple Cider Donut will available for just $1 with 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards. Other apple-flavored bakery items include the Apple Snack Pie or Apple Danish.

