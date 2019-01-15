CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 3085850

Title Maintenance Technician

Salary $13.00 Hour + Gas Allowance

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience. Will oversee maintenance, and improvement of two apartment properties. Will perform general cleaning duties of buildings or properties. May repair small plumbing issues. Gas allowance will be provided for travel to Kingsville on days required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6694887

Title Dispatcher

Salary $14.67 - $22.73 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will regularly exercise independent actions in dispatching operators to buses ensuring on-time delivery of service. Will provide assistance to bus operators through radio or phone communications. Background check, physical and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Texas Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 3650184

Title Shop Foreman

Salary $22.00 - $27.00 Hour +Benefits +Bonuses

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will plan, schedule and control the daily operations of an ASME Coded shop as well as supervise, train, and develop employees through continued training and mentoring. Will work with a variety of power tools, CNC equipment and manual equipment. Welding Certificate required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Portland, Texas

Job Number 8704429

Title Concrete Worker

Salary $18.00 - $22.00 Hour

Qualifications High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, in walks, sidewalks, roads, or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools. Will perform all job-related duties as assigned or directed. Valid TWIC card required. A background check will be conducted.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 7362579

Title Deputy Clerk

Salary $12.41 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform specialized tasks related to courtroom procedures and fine collection. Will maintain legal records of court proceedings and ensure forms, motions and briefs are properly prepared and filed. Level 1 Court Clerk Certification required within one year of hire. Preference: Bilingual English/Spanish

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.