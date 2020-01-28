CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13961362

Title: Highway Construction Worker CDL

Salary: $13.50 - $14.50 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Six (6) prior months of experience required. If you have a CDL, no experience is necessary. No more than two traffic violations and no DUIs or felonies with a motor vehicle in the last 5 years. Highway construction workers install traffic signals, signs, and light fixtures for highway and street projects. Work is performed primarily in outdoor environments with exposure to noise, dust, fumes, noxious odors, gases, mechanical and electrical hazards, moving objects, sharp edges, and all types of weather and temperature conditions. Constant driving of large vehicles for long distances with occasional overnight stays. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13962099

Title: Paver Installer

Salary: $13.00 - $22.00 Hour

Qualifications: Ten (10) prior years of experience required. Must be knowledgeable in all aspects including tools and materials. Skills set include designing layouts, preparation of worksite (driveways, patios, sidewalks) installing and cutting pavers. Installation of edger and curing times.



Location: Alice, Texas

Job Number: 13956616

Title: Safety & Risk Supervisor

Salary: $17.99 - $26.44 Hour

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in business or public administration with accounting, insurance, or risk management emphasis required. Professional designation of Associate of Risk Management (ARM) or Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) required. Direct and manage the district’s risk management operation. Ensure that measures are taken to minimize risk and prevent loss or injury of district employee’s and property.



Location: Bishop, Texas

Job Number: 13961681

Title: Certified Nursing Assistant

Salary: $15.00 Hour

Qualifications: Must be Certified Nursing Assistant. Help care for elderly male client. Duties include bathing, dressing and assisting with transferring.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13970213

Title: Administrative Assistant IV

Salary: $2,805 - $3,315 Month + Benefits

Qualifications: Five (5) years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Fifteen semester hours from an accredited college or university may be substituted for each six months of the required experience with a maximum substitution of four years. Provides administrative support for the Corpus Christi and East Texas area.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com.