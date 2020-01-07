30 Del Mar College students and four employees self isolate after two students test positive for COVID-19

The College recently announced their Return-to-Campus plan set in place for students and employees to return to campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College was informed Tuesday, June 30 that two students tested positive for COVID-19. Both students are currently self isolating.

Thirty additional students and four employees who were in close contact with these students are self isolating.

According to the College the students are in different degree programs and the cases are not related.

The exposures to the virus occurred on the West Campus. The College has disinfected the areas.

On Wednesday July 1, the College announced their Return-to-Campus plan set in place for students and employees to return to campus.