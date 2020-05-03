MATHIS, Texas —

The raid happened yesterday morning around 5 a.m. at a home on Atascosa, just down the street from the San Patricio County Constables Office.



Department of Public Safety Officers arrived at the home to find three men inside along with meth, cocaine, marijuana and several weapons.



Two young children were also found living inside the home. The children were released to Child Protective Services.



28-year old Jesse Gutierrez, 47-year old Rogelio Dominguez, and 39-year old Martin Lopez were arrested on various drug charges.

