CCISD curbside meal program will no longer be offered at three locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Curbside service locations closing are Tom Browne Middle School, Robert Driscoll Middle School, and Marvin Baker Middle School.
Curbside services are offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Here's the updated list of curbside service locations:
- Adkins Middle School, 2402 Ennis Joslin
- Cunningham Middle School at South Park, 2901 McArdle
- Elliott Grant Middle School, 4350 Aaron
- Paul R. Haas Middle School, 6630 McArdle
- Carol O. Hamlin Middle School, 3900 Hamlin
- Harold C. Kaffie Middle School, 5922 Brockhampton
- Sterling B. Martin Middle School, 3502 Greenwood
- Mary Carroll High School, 5301 Weber Rd
- Richard King High School, 5225 Gollihar Rd
- Roy Miller High School, 1 Battlin’ Buc Blvd
- Foy H. Moody High School, 1818 Trojan Dr
- W.B. Ray High School, 1002 Texan Trail
- Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd
Students must be enrolled in CCISD to receive these free meals. Identification, such as a school-issued letter, email, student ID number or student ID card will need to be presented. Once enrollment is verified, bar codes will be given to present during curbside service in order to receive future meals.