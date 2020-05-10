City of Kingsville Health Department reports negative mosquito pools

Back in August mosquitos in the Kingsville area tested positive for SLE.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — In August mosquitos carrying the viral Saint Louis Encephalitis disease were reported in Kingsville.

According to the Kingsville Health Director Emilio Garcia, “after trapping mosquitos in seven areas across the city, there were no infected mosquitos detected in any of the sites that previously contained positive pools or in other sites tested as a precaution.”

The city says all samples were collected on September 10 and 29. The health department sprayed for mosquitos September 19 through October 1.

The city will trap mosquitos for testing in two weeks to make sure mosquito pools remain negative.

Residents are urged to do practice mosquito bite prevention practices.