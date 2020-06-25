Coastal Bend Blood Center calling all recovered COVID-19 patients to help critically ill patients fighting the virus

The blood center's convalescent plasma program started early on during the pandemic and has shown to help some hospitalized patients suffering from the virus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is putting out a call to all recovered COVID-19 patients that they can help save lives of some critically ill patients.

The blood center's convalescent plasma program started early on during the pandemic and has shown to help some hospitalized patients suffering from the virus. Today 3News caught up with Corpus Christi Mayor, Joe McComb at the blood center talking about the need for donors.

“We encourage you to come out, but if you've recovered, you're negative for 14 days after you've experienced COVID then your donation really is worth twice just what a regular donation will be. Cause you get the plasma from that and it goes to help two people and that really ought to make you feel good and it really helps our community.” Said Mayor McComb.

"There's people in the hospital right now waiting for convalescent plasma, if you've had a positive test give us a call."Said Corey Survant, President and CEO of The Coastal Bend Blood Center