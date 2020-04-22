CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is helping people in rural parts of the Coastal Bend.

The organization teamed up with the United Way, the Coastal Bend Food Bank and the Walmart foundation to hand out more than 350 bags of food in Mathis today.

The group says over the last couple of months they have seen about a 40 percent increase in need in the Coastal Bend.

That's when the Sacred Heart Church in Mathis had to close its food pantry because of the pandemic.

"It’s usually run by volunteers only, so we decided to grab our disaster department and come out here. We have been doing a drive through pantry at our main building, so we decided to implement the same process here." Said Sasha Christensen of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi.

If you need assistance, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is still operating through the pandemic.

Residents can call the food bank at 361-887-6291, email them at Coastalbendfb@coastalbendfoodbank.org or visit their website, coastalbendfoodbank.org