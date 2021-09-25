Driscoll Health System offers child seat safety inspections for Coastal Bend residents

Beard said, they have been offering these services all week during National Child Passenger Seat Safety Week and have helped over 200 families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week was National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Driscoll Health System offered child safety seat inspections in both Weslaco and Corpus Christi.

The event was held at the Driscoll Children's Health Business Center near Ayers and Gollihar.

During the event certified child passenger safety technicians were on hand to help parents check their car seats at no cost.

Injury Prevention Coordinator, Karen Beard wants individuals to understand the importance of securing your child correctly.

"Four out of five install their car seats wrong, so our job here is to go through whether it’s the right car seat for the child, if the child fits correctly, if the car seat is installed correctly,” said Beard.

According to Beard, they were also checking for recalls, adjustments, and installing hot car devices, that send out an alert to parents reminding them about the baby in the backseat of the car.

Every year across the U.S an average of 39 children are killed after being left alone inside a hot car.

Tiffany Livas, a mother of two children under the age two, said this is her second inspection event.

"I think in today’s world there is only so much we can control,” Livas said. “This is something we can control, making sure our children are in as safe as possible, and that’s why me and my husband are here getting both of our cars done,” said Livas.

Beard said, they have been offering these services all week during national child passenger seat safety week and have helped over 200 families.

"Turnout has been great this is a service we offer all year round at Driscoll Children’s office, we will even do virtual if you’re worried about COVID," said Beard.

Additionally, Beard said if you have a parent or guardian who needs a car seat, they can also assist with getting them one.