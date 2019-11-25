CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Football for a smile at annual charity bowl! The tradition carries on.

LULAC Council #1 and the late judge Robert Bobby Balderas to host the first responders charity bowl.

Bragging rights between the winner of police and EMS will continue again for an entire year.

On the field, the goal is to beat the other team, off the field, they become one team for the community.

These first responders are playing for unwrapped gifts and monetary donations. the proceeds will go to the Ark, The Rise School of Corpus Christi, Ministry Life Enrichment for persons with disabilities.

"To be a firefighter and make a difference in the community is just something that's the best job in the world," said Joshua Brunemeier a Corpus Christ Firefighter.

The super bowl of Corpus Christi will go down this Saturday, November 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portland Sports Complex.

