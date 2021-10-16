Raising awareness for breast cancer: How family, friends showed their support

Mara Perez is facing upcoming surgeries for her illness, and her relatives decided to have a hamburger sale to try to help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends of a local woman battling breast cancer gathered today to raise money and awareness, and join in the fight.

Mara Perez is facing upcoming surgeries for her illness, and her relatives decided to have a hamburger sale to try to help.

Her cousin Jose Flores says many people came out to help make the food, and just to show support even to friends from long ago.

“When we start this we never know how it's going to be," Flores said. "But to know the support comes from way back, graduate classmates of my cousin's came out, it's overwhelming to us.”

Flores said this is the second fundraiser the family has organized, and they plan to hold more very soon.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.