HCSO: Woman shot and killed in her west Harris County garage after coming home from work

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies surrounded a home in west Harris County where a young woman was shot at approximately 50 times, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The 31-year-old victim was ambushed after she pulled into her garage after returning home from work at a gentleman’s club in the Galleria area.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at a home on Appletree Hill Lane.
The victim died at the scene, tweeted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Neighbors says they heard multiple gunshots and one said it sounded like a machine gun.
Investigators are looking for surveillance video from security cameras.
Authorities are looking for a dark colored sedan, reported Choi.