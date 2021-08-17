x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HCSO: Woman shot and killed in her west Harris County garage after coming home from work

The 31-year-old victim was ambushed after she pulled into her garage on Appletree Lane early Tuesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies surrounded a home in west Harris County where a young woman was shot at approximately 50 times, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from the scene

The 31-year-old victim was ambushed after she pulled into her garage after returning home from work at a gentleman’s club in the Galleria area.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at a home on Appletree Hill Lane.

The victim died at the scene, tweeted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Neighbors says they heard multiple gunshots and one said it sounded like a machine gun. 

Investigators are looking for surveillance video from security cameras.

Authorities are looking for a dark colored sedan, reported Choi.

Check back for updates to this developing story — KHOU 11 Reporter Michelle Choi is on location.