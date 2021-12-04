WATCH LIVE: Multiple victims, including KPD officer, after shooting at Austin-East High School

The school building has been cleared and students have been cleared to reunite with their families.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said there are multiple gunshot victims, including a KPD officer, after a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon.

We do not know the identities or conditions of the victims at this time. We do not have any information on the shooter.

Knox Co. School officials confirmed the school was on lockdown.

Superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter that school building has been secured and that all students who were not involved have been released to reunite with their families.

KPD said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree, for parents to meet up with their children.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said during a scheduled briefing on education Monday afternoon that he is monitoring the situation closely, asking for prayers.

Four Knoxville teens who currently or used to attend Austin-East have been killed by gun violence in the past few months, sparking community concern and calls to action.

Janaria Muhammad and Justin Taylor were 15 years old when they died. Stanley Freeman Jr. was 16. All three were students at Austin-East High School.