Overnight shooting kills man near Everhart Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 5800 block of Everhart Road on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Market Shopping Center on Everhart.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old man dead outside of some local businesses. The identity of that man has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made and the suspects are still on the loose, according to police.

Call (361) 886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

