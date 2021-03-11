Houston police sergeant arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, Chief Finner says

HPD Chief Troy Finner says Sgt. Tung Tran was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to his attention.

HOUSTON — A Houston police sergeant was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to Police Chief Troy Finner.

HPD Sgt. Tung Tran is charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child following a criminal investigation by the Hedwig Village Police Department.

Finner said Tran, who was a 23-year veteran of the department, was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to his attention.

The police chief said that HPD is also conducting their own administration investigation into Tran.

“Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to rest the judicial process and will not comment further,” Finner said in a released statement.