Man found with several gun shot wounds near Bear Lane Sunday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was found with several gun shot wounds to his body in the 5500 block of Bear Lane in Corpus Christi.

Police say the man was found by a civilian who happened to be driving in the area around that time. The civilian then called the police about the shooting, and when officers arrived, they found the man covered in blood.

He was transferred to Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he's being treated for his injuries.