CCPD arrest seven men in anti-prostitution sting

An anti-prostitution sting in north and west Corpus Christi leads to seven class B misdemeanors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division (NVID) conducted an anti-prostitution sting on Tuesday afternoon that led to the arrest of seven men on charges of prostitution. This is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and fines up to $2,000. The men were arrested after they solicited an undercover for sex acts in exchange for money.

One of the offenders was also charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and another was found to be a registered sex offender.