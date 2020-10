49-year-old Juan Jesus Ruiz Jr. was arrested and is being charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An accident just after 8:00 p.m. on October 3 left one person dead near the intersection of Weber and Holly Road in front of the H-E-B grocery store.

Police say that two vehicles were involved in the rollover crash that ended up throwing one man from his vehicle.