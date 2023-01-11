Police arrest wanted felon after chase through Aransas Pass

Texas DPS troopers pulled the man over for a traffic violation and then realized he was wanted. The man fled because he "insisted on not going back to jail."

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A wanted felon took law enforcement on a chase through Aransas Pass Tuesday night because he "insisted on not going back to jail," according to a statement from the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Charles Tucker, 59, was pulled over by Texas DPS around 8:20 p.m. for a traffic violation when he was found to be a wanted person, the statement said. Tucker fled from police in his car and drove recklessly through the town, police said. Officers tried to cut Tucker off, but he continued through neighborhoods, police said.

The pursuit ended when Tucker crashed his older blue model Dodge Durango into a resident's fence, the statement said. Tucker then attempted to escape on foot but was surrounded by officers, the statement said.

"Pepper projectiles" were used to help take Tucker into custody after he refused to comply with the officer's demands, the statement said. He was later taken to the San Patricio County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges.

It is unclear what charges Tucker was wanted on.

